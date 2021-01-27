Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Heavy Police Presence At Red Fort; 86 Cops Injured, 15 Cases Filed

Farmers protest live news: At the Red Fort, farmers hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside.

The Delhi Police have filed 15 cases in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on the nation's 72nd Republic Day. Unprecedented chaos and violence ensued in Delhi on Tuesday as the tractor rally by farmers - protesting against the centre's three contentious farm laws passed in September - went off the designated course and rolled into the heart of the national capital.

The farmers entered the forecourt of the iconic Red Fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside. The police, wielding batons, managed to remove them from inside the fort. The violence started in the morning as farmers broke barricades and entered Delhi ahead of time.

Violence also broke out at central Delhi's ITO, where the police headquarters is located. A protester died on the way, which the police said was an accident. Over 80 policemen have been injured in the clashes, as per the Delhi Police.

One of the key farmer groups has called off the tractor rally, accusing anti-social elements of being responsible for the violence.

Jan 27, 2021 09:05 (IST) Anti-social elements responsible for violence: Farm leader



One of the key farmer groups has called off the tractor rally, accusing anti-social elements of being responsible for the violence. "Those associated with our organisation have all come back from Delhi. Some political parties wanted to see violence in the protest from our end," says RS Cheema, Farmer Leader.

Jan 27, 2021 08:55 (IST) Farmer protest latest news: 15 cases filed over tractor rally violence, say police





The Delhi Police have filed 15 cases in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. Eight buses and 17 private vehicles were vandalised, the police said.

The Delhi Police also said 86 policemen were injured in the violence, which took place mostly in and around Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and the Red Fort. Baricades were broken at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders.

The police said they are also registering cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servants with deadly weapons. (Read full story here

Jan 27, 2021 08:46 (IST) JUST IN: Farmer leaders will hold a meeting at 10 am in Singhu border

Jan 27, 2021 08:34 (IST) Delhi Police had enough time to prepare themselves: Former Cop



Ramesh Bhatia, former Additional DCP, Delhi Police tells NDTV that the police had enough time to prepare themselves.

"DelhiPolice had enough time to prepare themselves. But as a professional I can make out that they had some instructions to allow farmers to enter Delhi," says Mr Bhatia. "#DelhiPolice had enough time to prepare themselves. But as a professional I can make out that they had some instructions to allow farmers to enter Delhi," says Ramesh Bhatia, former Additional DCP, Delhi Police to NDTV pic.twitter.com/hRHWJ3H70z - NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2021

Jan 27, 2021 08:14 (IST) Farmer Protests, Republic Day: Farmer Dies As Tractor Overturned During Protests In Central Delhi: Cops



One farmer died after a speeding tractor overturned near the ITO junction in central Delhi, the police said Tuesday, amid clashes with farmers taking out a rally to protest the centre's new agriculture laws" One farmer died after a speeding tractor overturned near the ITO junction in central Delhi, the police said Tuesday, amid clashes with farmers taking out a rally to protest the centre's new agriculture laws"

Jan 27, 2021 08:03 (IST) Farmer protests live updates: 15 companies of paramilitary forces sent to Delhi after Tuesday's violence

Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered additional paramilitary forces in Delhi after Tuesday's violence.

"15 companies of paramilitary forces were sent to Delhi. Ten were from CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and rest five were from other paramilitary forces. Similarly, five companies were on standby today," news agency ANI quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Jan 27, 2021 07:54 (IST) Farmers' tractor rally news: 83 Police personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers yesterday, as per Delhi Police.



There is heavy police presence at the iconic Red Fort. On Tuesday, the 17th century monument in the Old City witnessed unprecedented violence as protesting farmers entered the forecourt of the fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside. The police, wielding batons, later managed to remove them from inside the fort.

Jan 27, 2021 06:58 (IST) Delhi Metro Shuts Entry Gates Of Lal Quila Station, Exit Allowed



Security Update



Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Exit is permitted at this station.



All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines. - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 27, 2021