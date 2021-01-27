Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Heavy Police Presence At Red Fort; 86 Cops Injured, 15 Cases Filed

The Delhi Police have filed 15 cases in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on the nation's 72nd Republic Day. Unprecedented chaos and violence ensued in Delhi on Tuesday as the tractor rally by farmers - protesting against the centre's three contentious farm laws passed in September - went off the designated course and rolled into the heart of the national capital.
The farmers entered the forecourt of the iconic Red Fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside. The police, wielding batons, managed to remove them from inside the fort. The violence started in the morning as farmers broke barricades and entered Delhi ahead of time.
Violence also broke out at central Delhi's ITO, where the police headquarters is located. A protester died on the way, which the police said was an accident. Over 80 policemen have been injured in the clashes, as per the Delhi Police.
One of the key farmer groups has called off the tractor rally, accusing anti-social elements of being responsible for the violence.
Here are the live updates:
"Those associated with our organisation have all come back from Delhi. Some political parties wanted to see violence in the protest from our end," says RS Cheema, Farmer Leader
Live visuals | Heavy security deployment at Red Fort following yesterday's clashes
"#DelhiPolice had enough time to prepare themselves. But as a professional I can make out that they had some instructions to allow farmers to enter Delhi," says Ramesh Bhatia, former Additional DCP, Delhi Police to NDTV
Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Exit is permitted at this station.
All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines.
The Delhi Police have filed four cases in connection with the vandalism in East Delhi during the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers protesting against the Centre's three contentious farm laws passed in September.