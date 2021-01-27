Rahul Gandhi Asks Centre To Repeal 'Anti-Agriculture' Farm Laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter to make the appeal. (File)

A day after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to the Narendra Modi government to repeal, what he claimed were, "anti-agriculture" laws.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi -- "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"Once again, I appeal to the Modi government that the anti-agriculture laws be taken back immediately," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His appeal to the government came a day after tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital during their tractor parade to highlight their demand of repealing the laws.

"विनम्र तरीक़े से आप दुनिया हिला सकते हैं।"



-महात्मा गांधी



एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार से अपील है कि तुरंत कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लिए जाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 27, 2021

Deviating from the designated route for the tractor parade, protesting farmers also hoisted flags from some domes as well as the flagpole at the Red Fort, the centrepiece of India's Independence Day celebrations.

As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi, Mr Gandhi said on Tuesday that violence is not the solution to any problem and sought repeal of the three farm laws in "national interest."