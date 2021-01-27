Many Delhi Roads Shut Day After Tractor Rally Violence: Routes To Avoid

Some key roads in central Delhi and entry to Metro stations closed after Tuesday's clashes (file)

A few key roads in central Delhi and entry to some Metro stations in the Old City have been closed in view of heightened security a day after violent clashes broke out in some pockets during protesting farmers' Republic Day tractor rally that left one farmer dead and at least 86 policemen injured.

The advisory was issued amid chaos during peak traffic hours on Wednesday morning when Delhi residents struggled to reach their offices.

The key ITO junction near the Delhi Police Headquarters has been closed with barricades on all sides, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

The traffic police has asked people to take a detour along the Outer Ring Road, Bhairav Marg and Mathura Road.

"The route from Minto Road to Connaught Place has been closed. Please avoid using this route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic movement is now normal on Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate and ISBT Anand Vihar towards Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Among other roads that have been closed are those linking Delhi with Ghaziabad, including the Ghazipur Mandi road, NH-9 and NH-24. "People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to go via Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND Flyway," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed all entry and exit to the Lal Quila Metro station, near the Red Fort where a faction of farmers placed a Sikh religious flag after veering off the pre-decided rally route on Tuesday.

"The entry gates of Jama Masjid Metro station (1.5 km from the Red Fort) are closed, average waiting time at Saket station is 35 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly," the DMRC informed on Twitter.

On India's 72nd Republic Day, farmers protesting for repeal of three contentious laws enacted in September were given police permission to hold the rally on the periphery of the city. But the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee refused to stick to the route leading to face-off with the police in and around Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and the Red Fort.