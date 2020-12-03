Farmers Protest Delhi Live Updates: Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah Ahead Of Crucial Talks Between Centre, Farmers

Farmers' Protests: Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union during their "Delhi Chalo" protest, in Noida.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence today, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Amarinder Singh will hold deliberations with Amit Shah in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock. The Punjab chief minister has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Amarinder Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions today after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

Here are the live updates on the farmers' protests:

Dec 03, 2020 07:51 (IST) Farmers Protest Latest News: Singhu Border Still Closed From Both Sides

Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020

Dec 03, 2020 07:45 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates: Delhi Border Near Chilla Closed For Traffic



Delhi Traffic Police informed that the chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Traffic Alert



The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020 Delhi Traffic Police informed that the chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.

Dec 03, 2020 07:38 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates: "Last Chance For Centre...," Say Farmers Ahead Of Talks Today



Farmers protesting the new farm laws say today's talks - the fourth since protests began in September - is the centre's "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial legislations. Speaking after two internal meets to chalk out their strategy, they also warned the centre against sowing discord in their ranks by recasting the protests as being driven by Punjab farmers only. Farmers protesting the new farm laws say today's talks - the fourth since protests began in September - is the centre's "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial legislations. Speaking after two internal meets to chalk out their strategy, they also warned the centre against sowing discord in their ranks by recasting the protests as being driven by Punjab farmers only. Read Here