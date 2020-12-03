Farmers Protest Delhi Live Updates: Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah Ahead Of Crucial Talks Between Centre, Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence today, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.
Sources said that Amarinder Singh will hold deliberations with Amit Shah in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock. The Punjab chief minister has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.
Amarinder Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.
The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions today after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.
Here are the live updates on the farmers' protests:
Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020
The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.
Delhi: Farmers stay put at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest.- ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
Delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. pic.twitter.com/xkzNdozcRC