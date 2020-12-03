Farmers Protest Delhi Live Updates: Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah Ahead Of Crucial Talks Between Centre, Farmers

Farmers' Protest news: The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence today, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Amarinder Singh will hold deliberations with Amit Shah in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock. The Punjab chief minister has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Amarinder Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions today after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive. 

Farmers Protest Latest News: Singhu Border Still Closed From Both Sides
Farmers Protest Updates: Delhi Border Near Chilla Closed For Traffic

Delhi Traffic Police informed that the chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.
Farmers Protest Updates: "Last Chance For Centre...," Say Farmers Ahead Of Talks Today

Farmers protesting the new farm laws say today's talks - the fourth since protests began in September - is the centre's "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial legislations. Speaking after two internal meets to chalk out their strategy, they also warned the centre against sowing discord in their ranks by recasting the protests as being driven by Punjab farmers only. Read Here
Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers Nirankari Samagam Ground In Burari

Farmers at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest.
