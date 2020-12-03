Congress's Adhir Chowdhury Wants Winter Session To Discuss Farmers' Stir, Vaccine

There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of the House to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to Om Birla, Mr Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, said that the winter session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present.

"There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them are the ongoing farmers' agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter read.

Listing issues like "economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, continuous stand-off along the India-China border and unabated ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border", Mr Chowdhury said, "There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above-mentioned important issues."