Video: Protesting Farmers Throw Barriers From Flyover, Face Water Cannons

Farmers are removing the cement barriers erected to stop their march

Shocking scenes are playing out at several places in Haryana as thousands of protesting farmers march towards Delhi and cops go all out to stop them. From drones carrying tear gas canisters to water cannons in action, Haryana police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the farmers cannot enter the state on their way to Delhi.

A video shared by news agency ANI on X showed protesters in Kurukshetra using a tractor to remove a cement barrier. At Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, protesters were seen vandalising safety guards on a flyover. The protesters had to take cover when police started using water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them. The protesters were also captured removing barricades and throwing them from the flyover.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/vPJZrFE0T0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

From cement barriers to sandbags to tyre deflators, police in Haryana and Delhi have made massive preparations to stop the farmers from entering the capital.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers throw police barricade down from the flyover at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border as they march towards Delhi to press for their demands. pic.twitter.com/oI0ouWwlCj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The farmers have several demands, including a law that guarantees them a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and pension and insurance benefits. Their leaders are in talks with the Centre, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

#WATCH | Protesting farmers forcibly remove the cement barricade as they try to cross over the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/yR5rxQDrJW — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Arjun Munda, Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said the government is committed to the welfare of farmers. "On some issues, we will need to consult the states. We will find a way out. We are always ready to talk and find a solution," he said.

Delhi Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the national capital for a month in view of the protests. Large gatherings and any form of protest marches have been banned. Restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of vehicles across the border.

The farmers' protest comes nearly three years after the massive farmers' agitation on Delhi borders against three farm laws. The Centre was eventually forced to withdraw the laws.

The all-out approach of Delhi Police suggests that it is determined to prevent a repeat of the January 26, 2021 incident, when protesting farmers clashed with police on the streets of Delhi.

Incidentally, many of the organisations part of the 2020-2021 protest on Delhi borders are not participating in today's march. But they have warned that they will hit the streets if any farmer is manhandled.