Farmers Manhandle BJP Leader In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Police and other farmer leaders came to the rescue of Kailash Meghwal.

Some farmers allegedly manhandled a BJP leader and tore his clothes in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Friday, an incident condemned and dubbed as unfortunate by the party.

The incident took place at Ganga Singh Chowk in Sri Ganganagar where some farmers gathered during the BJP's sit-in over the law and order, and water for irrigation.

Farmers manhandled and tore clothes of BJP's Scheduled Castes Morcha chief Kailash Meghwal after the United Kisan Morcha protesting the Centre's farm laws announced to oppose the party's programme.

Police and other farmer leaders came to the rescue of Mr Meghwal. Police had to use mild force to disperse the farmers.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, later tweeted, "The law and order situation in the state is extremely worrying. The BJP's programme in Sri Ganganagar was predetermined. Police remained a mute spectator during the attack on Dalit leader Kailash Meghwal. It is a failure of police administration."

BJP's state president Satish Poonia issued a statement, terming the incident as "unfortunate and condemnable".

Violence has no place in democracy, he said.

National vice-president of the Kisan Sabha and former MLA Amraram tweeted, "If you use objectionable language for farmers, then the farmer will not welcome you."

