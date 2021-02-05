Farmers Defy Order, Gather For Panchayat In UP's Shamli

A large number of farmers gathered at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh for farmers' Mahapanchayat

A large number of farmers gathered at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh today for a farmers' panchayat or meeting that was denied permission by the state's BJP government on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers sat on the ground as songs prepared for the protests blared out of mics. One of these songs implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of farmers.

The district administration in Shamli had cited a Covid-spurred restriction on large gatherings until April and "chances of unruly behaviour" by farmers while denying permission for the panchayat, but the organisers, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), said they would not be deterred.

"144 reasons why I will go to Shamli tomorrow!" - tweeted RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, apparently referring to Section 144, which is used to ban large gatherings.

Groups of farmers defiantly headed to Shamli this morning and many were seen driving to the grounds on their tractors. Chants of "Inquilab Zindabad" were heard.