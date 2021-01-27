Farmers Scrap Budget Day March To Parliament After Tractor Rally Violence

Some protesters breached Delhi's historic Red Fort during the tractor parade on Tuesday.

Farmers protesting the government's new agricultural laws on Wednesday said they have suspended plans for a march to parliament next Monday, when the country's annual budget will be unveiled, after violence marred the massive tractor parade a day ago.

The farmers, however, placed the blame on "miscreants" and "agents" of the government for the violent clashes that erupted between farmers and authorities after some in the tractor rally strayed from agreed routes, leaving one person dead and dozens injured.

Tens of thousands of farmers, protesting against reforms of the agriculture sector that they say benefit big private buyers at the expense of growers, have been camped on the outskirts of the city for two months.

A protest parade of tractors around the city's fringes to coincide with Tuesday's Republic Day celebrations turned into chaos as some broke through barricades and clashed with the police, who used tear gas and batons to try to restrain them.