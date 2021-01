The farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws near Delhi border points

More than 25 cases have been registered over the violence during Republic Day's tractor rally, the Delhi Police said today. The police have detained 200 people in connection with the violence that erupted in several areas of the city as farmers deviated from the fixed time and route and entered the heart of the city.

Today, the police said the conditions for the rally were set after a series of meetings with the farmers.