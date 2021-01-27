'India Won't Tolerate Insult Of National Flag At Red Fort,' Says Centre

The government today denounced the unprecedented violence at the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, saying, "it can't be condemned enough". In its first official reaction since the widespread clashes, the government also promised action against those responsible.

"Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar, citing the incident where protesters who managed to get inside the Red Fort hoisted a Sikh religious flag.