Farmers' Body Warns Centre Against Passing Electricity Amendment Bill 2022

Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of year-long farmers' struggle, farmers' body said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday warned the Union Government against tabling and passing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The farmer Union cited that it had come to their notice that the government was likely to table and pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the current monsoon session of Parliament and that the Union Cabinet has already approved the Bill.

"Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. On December 9, 2021, the Union Government had given a letter to the SKM, which stated as follows: On the provisions in the Electricity Bill which affect farmers, there will first be a discussion with all stakeholders/Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Only after the discussion with the Morcha will the Bill be placed before Parliament."SKM said in a statement

SKM further said that No such discussion has ever taken place in the last eight months. This is, therefore, a stark betrayal of the Union Government's own written assurances.

"The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to ensure entry of private companies in the Electricity distribution sector," SKM said

SKM also said in a statement that once passed the bill will give enormous profits to the governmnet by hiking power rates for farmers, and for all other sections of the people in the country.

"Cross subsidy will be ended. Free or cheap electricity to farmers will end. The cost of production for farmers will further rise. Domestic rates of power in both rural and urban areas will rise tremendously. The jobs of electricity employees and engineers will be adversely affected," it further added.

The SKM also gave a call for immediate massive nationwide protests if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 is tabled/passed and said, "The SKM fully supports the nationwide action call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, for countrywide demonstrations on August 9, and to cease work if the Government unilaterally places and passes this Bill."

