Farmer Protest: Punjabi Pop Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann Tweet Support

Farmers' march: The singers have used hashtags like #kisanandolan and posted photos of the protest on Twitter to express their support.

Farmer Protest: Punjabi Pop Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann Tweet Support
New Delhi:

The thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana now heading for the national capital as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march in protest against new central farm laws have found support from a few pop singers.

The farmers who have been braving water cannons and tackling barricades set up by government forces got the backing of Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh and Harbhajan Mann who have been tweeting their support over the past many hours.

Diljit Dosanjh, an actor, songwriter, and television presenter, yesterday tweeted many photos of the protests and the police backlash.

Canadian-Indian actor and film producer, Harbhajan Mann, too, posted several photos of the ongoing march on Twitter, using hashtags like #kisanandolan and #FarmersDilliChalo, even pinning one of his tweets supporting the farmers to his timeline.

Farmers from several states, including Punjab and Haryana, have been marching towards Delhi for the past two days, confronted by the Haryana police, which has used various forceful tactics to slow them down.

The farmers are protesting new laws passed by the Centre in Septembr. The Narendra Modi-led central government says these new laws will reform the agricultural sector by removing middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by letting them sell their produce anywhere in the country. The protesters and their backers, however, allege that these laws will deprive the farmers of guaranteed minimum price for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

Newsbeep

Comments
Diljit DosanjhHarbhajan MannFarmers march

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india