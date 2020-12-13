Farmers Are Right, Centre Considering Amendment: Punjab Minister

Farmers have said that they would intensify protests if centre does not withdraw new farm laws

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday said that the Centre is considering amendments in the new farm laws after acknowledging that the farmers are right. "The central government has accepted that the farmers are absolutely right, that's the reason Centre is talking about amendment now. But I feel if they want to do justice to the farmers, these acts should be taken back," Mr Sodhi told news agency ANI.

"The farmers are peacefully protesting, cooking their food, suffering in the cold weather. They want the Central Government to withdraw these laws and sort out the matter immediately. Punjab Government is with the farmers since day one. Even our folk singers and regional singers are supporting because they come from farmers' families," he added.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders but no headway has been made yet. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating farmers said that they would intensify their protests by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government.

The farmers are protesting against the 'Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020', the 'Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020' and the 'Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020'.