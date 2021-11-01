'Centre Has Time Until November 26, Else...': Farmer Leader's Warning

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait today warned the government that there would be an escalation of protest at the Delhi border if the government does not revoke the controversial farm laws by November 26. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief's new warning came as the farm agitation the agrarian laws near one year.

"The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the protest site with solid fortifications," Mr Tikait tweeted.

This is his second warning to the centre in two days. On Sunday, Mr Tikait had warned the government that there would be consequences if they tried to forcibly remove the protesters from the Delhi borders.

Farmers have been protesting at the three border points -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- since November 26 last year claiming that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest.