'Government Offices Across India Will Turn Into...' Farm Leader's Warning To Centre

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait today warned the government tried to forcibly remove the protesters from the Delhi borders. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief said that farmers would turn government offices across the country into "galla mandis" (grain markets).

किसानों को अगर बॉर्डरो से जबरन हटाने की कोशिश हुई तो वे देश भर में सरकारी दफ्तरों को गल्ला मंडी बना देंगे ।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) October 31, 2021

"If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi," he said on Twitter.

Mr Tikait's statement comes two days after Delhi Police removed cemented blocks and barricades from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three borders points -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- protesting the Centre''s three farm laws since November 26, 2020.

While the protesting farmers have been claiming that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, the Centre has been saying these legislations are pro-farmer.