Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait To Hold Mahapanchayat In Bengal's Nandigram

Amid an intense Trinamool vs BJP quarrel over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee getting injured last week, farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait is visiting Bengal's Nandigram, where he will hold a mahapanchayat (a public meeting). Ms Banerjee has filed her nomination from the assembly seat and will take on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, whose exit from the Trinamool triggered an exodus ahead of the assembly elections.

Mr Tikait, who has been leading a massive farmers' protest against the three central agriculture laws at Delhi-UP border, was received in Kolkata by Trinamool MP Dola Sen.

Before departing for Nandigram, Mr Tikait - a critic of BJP-led central government over farm issues - met party leaders at Kolkata's Mayo Road.