'Express Gratitude To PM, End Protest': Haryana Minister To Farmer Groups

"All farmers' organizations should express their gratitude to PM Modi," Ani Vij said (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday asked farmers' outfits to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement to repeal the farm laws.

“All farmers' organizations should express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement to withdraw all three agriculture laws on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Utsav. They should immediately end their dharnas, return home and carry out their regular work,” Mr Vij tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the three laws were introduced for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since last November with the demand for repeal of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporates because of the legislations.