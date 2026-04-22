Faridabad Student Dies By Suicide. He Was Stressed Over Online Gaming Loss

A 22-year-old student shot himself dead on Wednesday afternoon with a licensed revolver here in Jal Vihar Welfare Society in Sector 77, police said.

His mother and younger brother were present at home and were stunned by the gunshot around 1 pm. They broke open the bathroom, which was locked from the inside, only to find him lying inside in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a private hospital, but he died on the way before reaching the hospital.

Aditya Bhati, a third-year BSc student at YMCA University, Faridabad, had lost a lot of money in online gaming, and he was in immense stress over it, police said.

The investigation revealed that Aditya used the revolver of his uncle, a retired army man, who also lived in the same house as they were a joint family.

BPTP SHO inspector Arvind Kumar sent the body to the mortuary. "We are now thoroughly investigating the student's contacts, the games he played, and the total amount of money he lost. The mobile and bank transactions of the man are also being investigated to trace any betting or gaming gang," a senior police officer said.

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