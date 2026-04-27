This New AI Tool Reduces Dispatcher Workload From 10 Hours To 60 Minutes

A new AI-powered tool aimed at automating last-mile delivery operations and reducing dispatcher workload was launched in Noida on Thursday.

Developed by FarEye, the product, PILOT, is designed to manage the end-to-end workflow of a logistics dispatcher. The tool can reduce dispatch-related work from nearly 10 hours a day to about just 60 minutes, the company said in a statement,

To achieve this, PILOT uses a system of 11 specialised AI agents to handle key functions such as planning routes, managing drivers, recovering failed deliveries and reconciling invoices. The platform operates with a Human-In-The-Loop model (HITL).

According to FayEye's Co-Founder & CPTO, Gaurav Srivastava, dispatchers often spend long hours in managing operations manually across multiple systems that leads to delays and errors.

“PILOT is the AI co-pilot they deserve and the financial edge organizations need. While traditional firms pay a 'Legacy Tax' of manual routing and high headcount, PILOT-enabled businesses achieve a 17.5% reduction in cost-per-delivery and allow for 3-5x greater productivity from dispatchers,” he added.

PILOT works across three main areas: planning, execution and control. It can generate delivery routes in under 15 minutes by factoring in traffic, weather and delivery constraints. It also manages driver schedules, monitors real-time compliance and handles delivery scheduling that automatically contacts customers through SMS, WhatsApp and IVR.

PILOT includes features for data validation and geocoding that helps identify issues such as incorrect addresses or missing delivery details. It also tracks deliveries in real time, sends delay alerts and adjusts routes when required. It performs proof-of-delivery checks and manages invoice reconciliation.

The platform integrates with existing systems such as track management, order management and warehouse management. The company said deployment can begin with a four-week pilot at a single hub.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart, called Far Eye's latest innovation a milestone that shows “the growing role of intelligent technology in the future of logistics.”

“By partnering with FarEye's AI agents, we gain the operational intelligence needed to convert our asset capacity into a true competitive advantage,” said Sanjithq Sebastian, Regional Head of Business Analytics, Network Design & Planning, Maersk Ground Freight.

At Tractor Supply Company, PILOT's AI agents are being used to coordinate both owned and third-party fleet operations in real time and at scale.

FarEye said businesses lose an average of $17.78 (approximately Rs 1,675) per failed delivery often due to manual processes and lack of real-time coordination. It added that PILOT “eliminates this operational chaos” by reducing overall hours by 95 per cent.