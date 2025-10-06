FAQs: Bihar Assembly Election 2025

- Bihar assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, votes will be counted on November 14
- There are 243 constituencies: 203 general, 38 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 2 for Scheduled Tribes
- A total of 90,712 polling stations will be managed by 4,53,000 polling personnel and 9,600 sector officers
The people of Bihar will vote in two phases in their first assembly election after the Election Commission (EC) carried out the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The BJP and JD(U) alliance are working to keep Bihar under their control with a huge win, while the RJD, Congress and other Opposition forces want to retake the state.
Here are some frequently asking questions on the Bihar assembly election 2025?
When is the first phase of voting?
November 6
When is the second phase of voting?
November 11
When will votes be counted?
November 14
How many constituencies are there in Bihar?
243
How many constituencies are in the 'general' category?
203
How many constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates?
38
How many constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates?
2
How many constituencies will vote in Phase 1?
121
How many constituencies will vote in Phase 2?
122
How many polling stations are there?
90,712
How many voters in total?
7.43 crore
How many first-time voters?
14 lakh
How many female voters?
3.5 crore
How many male voters?
3.92 crore
How many transgender voters?
1,725
How many voters are over 100 years old?
14,000
How many voters have opted for home-voting facilities?
85
Number of polling stations to be guarded by horse-mounted patrols?
250
Number of polling stations where EC officials will reach by boat?
197
What's the window for corrections in the electoral rolls?
Till 10 days before candidates file nomination papers.
Is there any voter helpline?
Yes. The number is 1950. Dial: +91 STD Code 1950 (for example, for Patna, dial: +91 612 1950)
How many polling personnel to be deployed?
4.53 lakh
How many sector officers to be deployed?
9,600
How many counting officials are there?
28,300
What's the number of general observer(s) for each constituency?
1
What's the total number of general observers?
243
How many police observers are there?
38
