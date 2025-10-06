FAQs: Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The people of Bihar will vote in two phases in their first assembly election after the Election Commission (EC) carried out the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The BJP and JD(U) alliance are working to keep Bihar under their control with a huge win, while the RJD, Congress and other Opposition forces want to retake the state.

Here are some frequently asking questions on the Bihar assembly election 2025?

When is the first phase of voting?

November 6

When is the second phase of voting?

November 11

When will votes be counted?

November 14

How many constituencies are there in Bihar?

243

How many constituencies are in the 'general' category?

203

How many constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates?

38

How many constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates?

2

How many constituencies will vote in Phase 1?

121

How many constituencies will vote in Phase 2?

122

How many polling stations are there?

90,712

How many voters in total?

7.43 crore

How many first-time voters?

14 lakh

How many female voters?

3.5 crore

How many male voters?

3.92 crore

How many transgender voters?

1,725

How many voters are over 100 years old?

14,000

How many voters have opted for home-voting facilities?

85

Number of polling stations to be guarded by horse-mounted patrols?

250

Number of polling stations where EC officials will reach by boat?

197

What's the window for corrections in the electoral rolls?

Till 10 days before candidates file nomination papers.

Is there any voter helpline?

Yes. The number is 1950. Dial: +91 STD Code 1950 (for example, for Patna, dial: +91 612 1950)

How many polling personnel to be deployed?

4.53 lakh

How many sector officers to be deployed?

9,600

How many counting officials are there?

28,300

What's the number of general observer(s) for each constituency?

1

What's the total number of general observers?

243

How many police observers are there?

38