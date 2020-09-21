Family Of Soldier, Killed 18 Years Ago, Wants To Return His Gallantry Award

Anil Chauhan died when he was 23-years-old during "Operation Rhino" in Assam. (Representational)

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier, who died 18 years ago, from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh reached the Raj Bhavan in Shimla today to return the gallantry award to the Governor as they blamed successive state governments for failing to honour his death.

Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime military award given for gallantry. Ashoka Chakra is the highest honour in the category.

Before meeting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the soldier's mother Raj Kumari said her son Anil Chauhan died when he was just 23-years-old during "Operation Rhino" in Assam.

A resident of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, Raj Kumari said the state government failed to fulfil its promises including naming the school after Anil Chauhan and building a gate in the village in his memory.

She, along with other family members, reached the governor's building to return the award saying that the promises have not been fulfilled even 18 years after her son's death.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reached Raj Bhavan to meet the family outside the Raj Bhavan and assured them that the demands will be fulfilled.

He said he recently came to know that the promises made by the then state government 18 years ago were not fulfilled.

The Chief Minister asked the family to come to his office for immediate redressal of their grievances. The family said they would visit his office after meeting the Governor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)