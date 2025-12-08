Family Of Man From Assam, Who Died In Goa Fire, Seeks Help To Bring Back Body

The family of a 22-year-old man from Assam, who died in the fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, has sought the state government's help to bring back his body.

Diganta Patir used to work as a cook at the club. He was among the 25 victims of the tragedy - of which at least five were tourists.

Diganta's grandfather, Thaneswar Patir, told NDTV that his grandson had moved to Goa last year. "We heard he was doing well as a cook at the club. Around 5-6 am, we got to know that he is no more. His mother and younger brother have no other way to bring back his body. We request Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to help us. We have full faith that he will help us," he said.

Diganta's family was struggling financially. While his brother worked in Kerala, his mother and aunt lived in their village in Assam's Dhemaji. With limited resources, the family is now unable to afford the transportation of his body back home.

Two more people from Assam, identified as Rahul Tanti and Manojit Mal from Cachar, also died in the fire. Both victims were employed at the club.

Manojit Mal

It was Tanti's first day at his job at the club when tragedy hit.

Rahul Tanti

Sarma, earlier, expressed his condolences and said he was "deeply anguished" by the tragic deaths.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the Arpora fire incident in Goa, where three of our own, lost their precious lives. Offering my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of all those injured," he wrote on X.

Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the Arpora fire incident in Goa, where three of our own, lost their precious lives.



Shri Rahul Tanti, Cachar

Shri Manojit Mal, Cachar

Shri Diganta Patir, Dhemaji



Offering my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 7, 2025

A musical night at the nightclub turned deadly on Sunday night, killing 25 people and injuring many more. Videos showed huge flames and smoke at the scene. Another video shows a dancer grooving to the beats of the Sholay chartbuster 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' when the first flames appear on the ceiling.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed, fireworks during a musical performance are said to have started the fire.

Police have filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence, and acts endangering safety.

Four staff members of the nightclub have been arrested, including the manager. The property's promoters, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, are currently on the run. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a team of police has left for Delhi to look for them.