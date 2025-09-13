Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Assam Family Found Dead At Home, 13-Year-Old Son's Body Was Cut Into Pieces

A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Assam Family Found Dead At Home, 13-Year-Old Son's Body Was Cut Into Pieces
Incident came to notice after relatives concerned over unanswered phone calls, entered family's residence

Three members of a family have been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam's Darrang district. 

The bodies were discovered on the evening of September 11 near the historic Narikali Mandir, under the jurisdiction of Sipajhar Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Dipak Nath (55), whose body was found near his home's boundary wall with no visible injuries; his wife Pratima Nath, who was discovered inside the house with her throat slit; and their 13-year-old son, Dhriti Raj Nath, a Class 7 student, whose body was found dismembered.

The incident came to notice after neighbours and relatives, concerned over repeated unanswered phone calls, entered the family's residence and discovered the bodies.

A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. 
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam Family Death, Darrang District, Family Of Three Dead
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com