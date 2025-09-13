Assam Family Found Dead At Home, 13-Year-Old Son's Body Was Cut Into Pieces

Three members of a family have been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam's Darrang district.

The bodies were discovered on the evening of September 11 near the historic Narikali Mandir, under the jurisdiction of Sipajhar Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Dipak Nath (55), whose body was found near his home's boundary wall with no visible injuries; his wife Pratima Nath, who was discovered inside the house with her throat slit; and their 13-year-old son, Dhriti Raj Nath, a Class 7 student, whose body was found dismembered.

The incident came to notice after neighbours and relatives, concerned over repeated unanswered phone calls, entered the family's residence and discovered the bodies.

A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

