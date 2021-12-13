Family Included In 10 Arrested For Raping 2 Teen Sisters In Maharashtra

Ten people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for the alleged rape. (Representational)

Ten people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly raping two teen sisters, police said on Monday, with the accused including the girls' own family members.

"The two sisters, who lived with their grandmother after their mother left home and father turned an addict, have said they were raped by their maternal uncles and a cousin. The elder sister, who is 17, was married off in May, but she left her marital home and returned. The younger one is 15," an official said.

Fed up with the harassment on the part of their maternal uncles, the two sisters had left their home for Pune. They were rescued in July, after which they were lodged in a children's home in Maharashtra's Murud, an official said.

The two sisters filed complaints of rape at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Gategaon police stations on December 5, after which 10 people were arrested, said assistant inspector Deepali Gite.

The accused include the elder sister's husband, along with his family members, for child marriage and rape, the official said.