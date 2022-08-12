False Alarm, Says Airport After Go First Emergency Landing In Coimbatore

A Go First flight, flying from Bengaluru to Male in Maldives, made an emergency landing in Coimbatore while a pilot noticed a smoke warning while flying over the Tamil Nadu city.

The airport authorities in Coimbatore, however, said it was a "false alarm" and the flight will take off soon.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held meeting with chiefs of Indian carriers last month after reports of multiple technical malfunction incidents during the last one month. Mr Scindia told each airline to take all necessary steps that are needed to ramp up safety oversight.