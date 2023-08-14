Fake Posts In Chief Justice's Name, Police Complaint Filed: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has reported the posts to the police.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's photo and name were used in fake posts on social media, the Supreme Court today said, citing what it called an ''ill-intended'' post on platforms like WhatsApp urging people to protest against the government.

No such post had been put up by the Chief Justice, nor had he authorised any such post, the Supreme Court said in a press statement, asserting that it was taking the matter seriously.

A complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, revealed the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court, Atul Kuharkaker.

"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice of India is being circulated," said the Supreme Court in its statement.

"The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous," it said, adding that action was being taken in consultation with law enforcement authorities.

The top court said it had called for stringent legal action against those responsible for the fake posts.

Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India, denounced what he called "fraudulent and misleading" WhatsApp forwards in the name of the Chief Justice.

No Chief Justice could be involved in such posts and someone like Justice Chandrachud would never be associated with such activities, said the government lawyer.

The name of the Chief Justice of India being used for such serious mischief should be punished and will be punished, Mr Mehta asserted.