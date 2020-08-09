Fake Influencers Case: Rapper Badshah Questioned Third Day In A Row

The rapper has been called again for questioning on Monday (File)

Rapper Badshah was questioned by the Mumbai Police's crime branch on the third consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and "likes", an official said.

Badshah reached the office of the crime branch at 3 pm where he was grilled by officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), he said.

The rapper has been called again for questioning on Monday, the official added.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) started probing the case after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

During the probe, the police unearthed a racket which creates fake social media profiles and sells fake followers and likes to celebrities and ''influencers''.

A celebrity or social media influencer can command a higher price for product endorsement if he or she has more followers.

The police has recorded statements of nearly 20 people in the case.

Meanwhile, Badshah has denied allegations against him.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part.

"I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them," he stated.

He said he had complete faith in law and investigators.