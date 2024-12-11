"Crores Of Rupees Were Being Extorted": Kangana Ranaut On Techie's Suicide

The Bengaluru techie was being extorted for crores of rupees, much more than his financial capacity, noted BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, adding that the man's video where he details his harassment by his estranged wife is heartbreaking.

Techie Atul Subhash's family has filed a police complaint alleging abetment of suicide against their daughter-in-law, her family members, and a judge.

"The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking... Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done which is much more than his financial capacity. The man took the extreme step as he was under tremendous pressure," Ms Ranaut, dressed in a pink saree and a cream blazer, told reporters in Hindi.

The 38-year-old first-time MP, who has been reprimanded by her party in the past for her comments, also noted that a "number of women are being harassed every day".

"We cannot deny the number of women who are being harassed every day by taking the example of one wrong woman. In 99% of marriage cases, it's the men who are at fault. That's why such mistakes also happen," she added.

As long as marriages are bound by traditions they will do well, said Ms Ranaut, adding that lately they have been corrupted by "socialism, Communism".

Earlier today, flagging a "growing tendency to misuse" laws protecting women from cruelty by their in-laws, the Supreme Court said courts must exercise caution while deciding dowry harassment cases to prevent unnecessary harassment of innocent people.

Before he took the final step, Atul Subhash recorded an 80-minute video in which he accused his estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family of slapping multiple cases on him and his family to extort money from them. He also criticised the justice system in his 24-page suicide note.

The couple, who met on a matchmaking website, married in 2019. They are parents to a four-year-old boy.

Atul Subhash has alleged that his wife's family would repeatedly demand money running into several lakhs. When he refused to give more money, his wife left the Bengaluru home with their son in 2021.

The next year, Atul wrote in the note, his wife filed a case against him and his family under multiple sections, including murder and unnatural sex. She alleged that he demanded a dowry of Rs 10 lakh and this put pressure on her father and he died of a heart attack.

The man filed a counter case accusing his wife of filing false cases against his elderly parents and brother, accusing them of assaulting her.

In his video, Atul Subhash asked his family members not to immerse his ashes until he got justice. He also had a message for his son, who he claimed had been kept away from him. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.

