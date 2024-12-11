Bengaluru Techie Suicide: FIR Against Atul Subhash's Wife, In-Laws

The family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide after alleging harassment by his estranged wife in videos and posts, has filed a police complaint against his wife, her family members, and a judge.

Bikas Kumar, the brother of the 34-year-old, has filed an FIR (First Information Report) in Bengaluru for abetment of suicide against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

Atul Subhash, who was from Bihar but lived in Bengaluru and worked for a private firm, left a 24-page note detailing what he alleged was years of emotional distress because of harassment and multiple cases filed by his wife and her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh.

As details emerge of Atul Subhash's note and videos, the family is in shock and has vowed to seek justice.

"My brother did everything for her. Whatever has happened was unfortunate. If he had ever discussed it with me or our father - we would have helped him get out of this situation...," Bikas Kumar told reporters.

"I want to request the government of India and the President - that justice must be done to my brother if he is with truth otherwise give me the proof to show that he is wrong. There should be a proper investigation against the judge who is named in my brother's suicide," he said.

Bikas said even in his suicide note, Atul Subhash wrote: "If I win from the system, devote my mortal remains in Ganga otherwise in a gutter outside the court."

The FIR says Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019 and they had a child together. The complaint alleges that after their divorce, Nikita Singhania and her family filed a false case against Atul Subhash and insisted on Rs 3 crore to settle the case.

The Bengaluru police received a call at 6:00 am on Monday about a suicide in a flat. The police found the flat bolted from inside. They broke in to find Atul Subhash hanging.

The police also found the 24-page note in which Atul Subhash wrote "Justice is Due" on every single page. Along with his wife and her family, Subhash also accused a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of not hearing him out, and an officer of the court of taking bribes in front of the judge. Atul claimed his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

Atul Subhash described the instances that he said drove him to his death. He recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes until he got justice. He also had a message for his four-year-old son, who he claimed had been kept away from him. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.