'Fake' Doctor, 15 Surgeries: Madhya Pradesh Hospital Deaths Spark Probe

A man performed 15 heart surgeries at a reputed hospital in Madhya Pradesh within a span of two months. However, according to a complaint, he was not a cardiologist but just posed as one. The complaint stemmed from deaths at the Mission hospital in Damoh district between December 2024 and February 2025.

The accused, who is identified as Narendra Yadav, claimed to be a London-based cardiologist N John Camm. He has been missing since a complaint was filed against him that claimed patients died due to his wrong treatment.

As per the complaint lodged in February with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the man misused the name of John Camm - a renowned UK-based cardiologist - to mislead patients.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mukesh Jain and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Vikram Chauhan have confirmed two deaths so far due to the alleged negligence.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar said that a special team has been formed to probe the matter, denying any comments on the matter until the investigation was complete.

Meanwhile, the revelations have shocked families who lost their loved ones during treatment in the hospital.

Nabi Qureshi's 63-year-old mother, Raheesa, was admitted to the Mission Hospital on January 13 after she suffered a heart attack. An angiography was performed on her on January 14. She underwent angioplasty two days later, on January 16, during which she reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and was put on ventilator support. She died shortly after.

"We were told she died of a heart attack, so we didn't go for a postmortem," Nabi Qureshi told NDTV. "But we later learned from the media that a fake doctor was operating on patients. No one from the hospital or the administration has even spoken to us till now."

'Came for Gas Trouble, Died After Heart Surgery'

In another case, Jitendra Singh from Patera alleged that his father, Mangal Singh, was admitted to the hospital on February 4 for a gas-related issue. An angiography was performed, and heart surgery was recommended. "He died within hours of the surgery," Mr Singh said. "Doctors were unavailable before and after the operation. They asked us to buy a Rs 8,000 injection but never administered it."

A team of the NHRC will visit Damoh from April 7 to 9 to conduct an investigation into the matter. The investigation team will examine the institution and persons mentioned in the complaint, including administrative officials, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said.