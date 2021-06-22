'Fair And Reasonable': Supreme Court On Class 12 Marking Scheme

The Supreme Court today approved of the scheme proposed by the CBSE and CISCE to calculate the marks for students of Class 12 this year since their regular exams have been canncelled due to Covid.

Rejecting a plea by some parents and students who had sought an option of physical examination initially, a vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari called the education boards' proposals "fair and reasonable".

Up to 1,152 students filed a joint petition seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of Class 12 private, compartment examinations. They also demanded parity with regular students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had responded today in the Supreme Court of India to concerns raised by some students and parents on their evaluation schemes.

"There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes," the court said rejecting a plea for cancelling the compartment exams for Class 12.

It also accepted the CBSE's plan to hold the compartment exam between August 15 and September 15.