Faint Cries Lead To Baby Boy Found Buried In UP, Foot Was Sticking Out

The residents of village Sonoura in UP's Siddharth Nagar district quickly dug up the mud and gently pulled out the newborn, a male

A newborn was dug up from a mound of sand at a village in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow:

Some people at a village in Uttar Pradesh heard what they took as the faint cry of a baby.

Soon, they started looking at the direction from where the sound came. In no time they reached a bushy spot near a building where construction was going on.

There, they stumbled upon a mound of mud and sand, from which the leg of a newborn stuck out.

The residents of village Sonoura in UP's Siddharth Nagar district soon went to work - they quickly dug up the mud and gently pulled out the newborn, a male.

The newborn was taken to a hospital immediately, where doctors cleaned him and checked for infection. The doctors said the newborn is stable, but he may have swallowed some mud.

A police case has been filed against an unidentified person in the district 260 km from state capital Lucknow.

