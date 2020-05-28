Faint Cries Lead To Baby Boy Found Buried In UP, Foot Was Sticking Out

A newborn was dug up from a mound of sand at a village in Uttar Pradesh

Some people at a village in Uttar Pradesh heard what they took as the faint cry of a baby.



Soon, they started looking at the direction from where the sound came. In no time they reached a bushy spot near a building where construction was going on.

There, they stumbled upon a mound of mud and sand, from which the leg of a newborn stuck out.



The residents of village Sonoura in UP's Siddharth Nagar district soon went to work - they quickly dug up the mud and gently pulled out the newborn, a male.



The newborn was taken to a hospital immediately, where doctors cleaned him and checked for infection. The doctors said the newborn is stable, but he may have swallowed some mud.



A police case has been filed against an unidentified person in the district 260 km from state capital Lucknow.