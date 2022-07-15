Fact-Checker M Zubair Gets Bail In Case By Delhi Police, But Stays In Jail

Mohammed Zubair will stay in jail for two cases filed in Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, bombarded with FIRs over the past few weeks, was granted bail in one more case today but he will stay in jail over two more cases.

Mohammed Zubair was granted bail in the case filed by the Delhi Police over a 2018 tweet, for which he was arrested last month.

He will stay in jail for two cases filed in Uttar Pradesh.

The co-founder of fact-check website Alt News has requested the Supreme Court to cancel six cases filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He has also asked that the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the cases be called off.

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on June 27 by the Delhi Police over his four-year-old tweet sharing a screenshot from a popular Hindi movie.

He was charged and arrested just days after he flagged a video of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

As he moved for bail, several cases were filed in UP.

Three cases were filed in Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras and Sitapur over a tweet in which he called some right wing leaders "hate mongers".

In Lakhimpur, a Sudarshan News employee filed a case accusing Mr Zubair of misleading people about his channel's coverage of the Israel-Palestine dispute.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Mr Zubair had requested the Supreme Court to grant him bail and had alleged that he was receiving death threats. Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna gave the UP government four weeks to respond to Mr Zubair's plea.

That day, the Uttar Pradesh police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe multiple cases against him.