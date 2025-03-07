Fact Check: Truth Behind Australian Fan Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' After Semi-Finals Defeat

On 04 March 2025, India defeated Australia by four wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final, securing a spot in the final. Meanwhile, a video being shared on social media (here and here) claims an Australian fan chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' after Australia's defeat. The video shows a fan in an Australian jersey chanting slogans, with others joining in. Let's verify the claim made in the post through this article.

The archived post can be found here

Claim: Video shows an Australian fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' after India's victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on 04 March 2025.

Fact: The viral video is from January 2021 and shows an Australian fan chanting slogans after India's victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Gabba, winning the series 2-1. It has no connection to the India vs Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on 04 March 2025. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video led to multiple reports (here, here, here, and here) featuring the same footage. According to these reports, the video captures an Australian fan in the stands chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' after India's victory over Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba in January 2021 by winning the series 2-1. The video later went viral on social media. India's win ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba, which had remained intact since 1988.

We found the same video from a different angle, posted on 20 January 2021, with additional background details. A Google keyword search helped us geolocate the stadium as the Gabba in Australia. By comparing video elements with Google Maps images, we confirmed the location. The comparison can be seen below.

Factly previously debunked the same video when it went viral with the false claim that an Australian cricketer chanted Vande Mataram after the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup semi-final in November 2021.

To sum up, a 2021 video of an Australian fan chanting patriotic slogans with Indian fans is falsely linked to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on 04 March 2025.

(This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)