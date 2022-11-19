Fact-Check: Rs 4.78 Lakh Loan To Aadhaar Card Holders? Government Says This

PIB's fact-checking arm often refutes these false claims on social media.

Rumours that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4.78 lakh to all Aadhaar card holders has been fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) today.

Sharing a picture of the misleading message being circulated on the Internet, the PIB called it fake. “It is being claimed that the central government is providing a loan of ₹4,78,000 to all Aadhaar card owners,” PIB wrote. “This claim is fake,” it added.

The message also urged people to not forward such messages carrying false claims. It added that one should also never share personal financial details with anyone.

PIB's fact-checking arm often refutes these false claims on social media. The fake message had also been doing rounds in August this year. At that time too, PIB had clarified that the central government has not introduced any scheme to provide Rs 4.78 lakh loan to all Aadhaar card holders.

A fake order was also circulated on WhatsApp this year claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be effective from July 1. It claimed that the DA was raised by 4 per cent. However, the PIB had clarified that the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance had not issued any such order.

The subject line of the fake order read, “Grant of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees – Revised Rules effective from 1.7.2022”. To make it appear authentic, the fake circular also had a memorandum number along with the signature of Nirmala Dev, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India.