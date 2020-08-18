Case Filed Against Facebook Executive At Centre Of Hate-Speech Row

The complaint in Raipur was filed by a journalist, Awesh Tiwari, who has been accused of threatening Ms Das. The executive had filed a police complaint yesterday saying she has received threats on her life online and named five people, including him.

Three persons, identified as Ankhi Das from New Delhi, Ram Sahu from Mungeli from Chhattisgarh and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), were named in the First Information Report. An investigation is underway, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav.

"Two Facebook users, with names Sahu and Sinha, jumped in to defend Das and commented on his (Mr Tiwari's) post that she (Ms Das) is a Hindu and she is talking in the interest of the faith," the complaint said. Sahu allegedly posted derogatory and communally sensitive photographs and also threatened him, reported PTI.

Mr Tiwari also said he has been receiving threat messages and calls on WhatsApp after his post. He alleged that Ms Das and the other two named in the complaint were trying to defame him. He has submitted screenshots of the threat messages with the police, PTI reported.

Ms Das had filed the police complaint on Monday. In her complaint, naming five persons, she said, "I am extremely disturbed by the relentless harassment meted out to me by the accused persons. The content, which even includes my photograph is evidently threatening to my life and body and I fear for my safety as well as that of my family members".

Quoting current and former employees, the article said Facebook has a "broader pattern of favouritism" towards the BJP. The Indian executives, the article said, had even allowed objectionable content flagged by company chief Mark Zuckerberg, to remain on the site.

In a statement yesterday, Facebook said it prohibits "hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation".

The social media giant, which counts India among its largest markets globally, however, added, "We know there is more to do". The company said it was "making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy".

A committee of the Delhi assembly has said it would summon officials of Facebook, especially senior executive Ankhi Das. The committee on "Peace and Harmony" will examine the social media giant's alleged stance towards hate speeches and divisive content posted by BJP leaders.