Facebook, Instagram Accounts Of Key Army Corps Blocked, No Reason Given

The Chinar Corps' Facebook and Instagram pages have been blocked

The Facebook and Instagram pages of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps remain blocked for over a week now, army and intelligence sources have told NDTV.

The matter has been taken up with Facebook, but no response has come yet, Defence Ministry sources said.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," reads the message on both the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps.

It is not clear why the pages were blocked by Facebook and Instagram, owned by the same parent firm Meta.

The Chinar Corps created the Facebook and Instagram pages to counter fake news and lies being circulated on social media and to present the real ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.