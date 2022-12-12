India-China Troops Clashed Near LAC In Arunachal Last Friday: Sources

Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh last week before disengaging, government sources said today.

The face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area", the sources said.

The face-off took place at the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, Chinese troops approached the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a "firm and resolute manner".

This is the first time in a long time that such clashes have been reported between Indian and Chinese troops since the confrontation at eastern Ladakh.