Eye Of The Tiger: Is Eknath Shinde Chasing Bal Thackeray's Image?

From naming his political moves "Operation Tiger" to his aggressive tone on stage, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent style has sparked a debate: Is he deliberately adopting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's iconic 'Tiger' image?

Shinde's political expansion and the pitch of his speeches point to a calculated strategy to mirror Thackeray's persona. 'Operation Tiger' and the frequent use of tiger symbolism.

While the BJP usually labels its defections from other parties "Operation Lotus" or "Operation Kamal", Shinde has branded his political strikes and expansion drives "Operation Tiger".

The name isn't accidental - it sends a clear message. At Shiv Sena's foundation day event, Shinde declared: "The tiger is in front of you, and the tiger always does the operation." He began that speech in a heavy, growling voice, seemingly imitating a tiger's roar.

On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session, when Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs were protesting in front of him, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel presented Shinde with a tiger portrait. Shinde held the image for several minutes amid the protest. Was it a deliberate attempt to signal to the media and rivals that Shiv Sena's "tiger" is now Shinde?

Bal Thackeray And The 'Tiger' Image

Bal Thackeray chose the roaring tiger as Shiv Sena's symbol from the party's inception to represent Marathi identity and aggressive Hindutva. Because of his fearless style, he was called the "Tiger of Maratha" or "Maratha Tiger" on party posters, banners and stages.

The large, throne-like chair Thackeray used at 'Matoshree' and public events was often designed with tiger motifs. The sofas at Matoshree had tiger or lion head carvings on both sides, symbolising his authority. Fans called Thackeray "Tiger" for his bold persona.

In Saamna cartoons and editorials, he often had the party depicted as a fierce tiger hunting political opponents. His stature, his ability to control power without holding a constitutional post, and his blunt rhetoric made him Maharashtra's "Tiger".

Shinde now seems to be tapping into that same aura. He isn't just copying the tiger symbol. Shinde is also adopting Thackeray's 'durbar' style - keeping doors open 24x7 for ordinary Sainiks - and the aggressive Hindutva pitch.

Read | Eknath Shinde Gains Strength. How It Will Affect BJP, Shiv Sena Ties

Shinde's 'Big Brother' Play

After recent political developments and breaking away MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Shinde camp now has more Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra than the BJP. With that numerical strength, Shinde is now eyeing UBT MLAs in the state. He appears to be attempting the same "big brother" role Bal Thackeray once played within alliances in Maharashtra. Thackeray always ensured Shiv Sena remained the senior partner and BJP the junior one. Questions are now being raised: Is Shinde trying to re-establish that formula?

New Sena Bhavan: Dadar Or BKC?

Shinde isn't stopping there. Reports say his faction is planning a grand new headquarters - a new 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'. Two sites are under consideration: Dadar and BKC.

Dadar is the cultural and political hub of the Marathi manoos. The original Shiv Sena Bhavan of the Thackeray faction is located there. Building a new HQ in Dadar would directly challenge the legacy of the old Sena.

BKC, meanwhile, is very close to Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra East. A headquarters there would mean showcasing political strength right in Uddhav's courtyard.

Read | "Eknath Shinde's Arrogance Will...": Uddhav Camp Mouthpiece Warns D Fadnavis

Who Is Backing Shinde, And Who Is The Target?

Opponents believe Shinde's growing stature and confidence are not possible without a major "blessing" from the top. This opens the most intriguing chapter in Maharashtra politics - one first flagged by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. He recently claimed that Shinde has the direct backing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Raj Thackeray, there is infighting within the BJP and Shah is building a separate, strong faction for 2029 to control future political equations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna also raised questions: Is there a conspiracy to weaken Devendra Fadnavis in the state? Its editorial pushed the same theory, asking who wants to undermine the BJP's biggest face in Maharashtra. Reports from the rival camp claim Shinde has been given "full freedom on power and funds" to create a parallel force to Fadnavis, so that the balance of power stays with Delhi. The signal: This may not just be a strategy to finish Uddhav Thackeray politically. It looks like a calculated script for Shinde to establish himself as the undisputed "Maratha and Hindutva" leader in Maharashtra.