"Eknath Shinde's Arrogance Will...": Uddhav Camp Mouthpiece Warns D Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena squabble - round two of which kicked off last week after six more members of Uddhav Thackeray's faction went dark and emerged in Eknath Shinde's Sena camp - spawned a sarcastic and hard-hitting editorial in Saamana, the former's party mouthpiece.

The article targeted Shinde - who rebelled in June 2022, leading a handful of legislators into an alliance with the BJP and forcing a split that also cost Thackeray his job as chief minister - of having once again prioritised personal and political gain over the welfare of Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra has been pushed back by 25 years due to the corrupt nexus between Shinde and (chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra) Fadnavis. The state's prestige has been dragged through the mud," the editorial raged and offered the latter a warning about Shinde's ambitions.

"Shinde's politics and an arrogance born of wealth will eventually land Fadnavis in trouble too… as it has become evident a faction in Delhi is openly backing him against Fadnavis. But, ignoring issues facing Maharashtra, Fadnavis speaks about Shinde's 'delivery' and distributes sweets."

The 'sweets' jibe was likening those distributed by senior BJP leaders in Delhi to celebrate the rebel MPs switch to those handed out by fathers after the birth of their child.

"Yes, he has 'delivered'… he produced six traitors," the editorial said, branding the MPs who jumped camps and accusing the Shinde faction and the BJP of having bribed them to do so.

"This delivery was no ordinary one… at least Rs 500 crore was spent to ensure its success," it said, referring to narratives about 'Operation Tiger', i.e., a rumoured months-long stratagem by the Shinde group to persuade Thackeray Sena leaders to switch sides, simultaneously strengthening its hand in the state and alliance leader BJP's hand in parliament.

"Betrayal has become Maharashtra's new identity…" the Saamana article said.

The Thackeray Sena mouthpiece also pointed to what it said were severe infrastructure concerns facing the state and capital Mumbai. "Water reserves in the seven dams supplying Mumbai have dropped to just 8.5 per cent. Reserves in other parts have also dried up. Water cuts have already begun," the article warned, "The people are already parched but money is being lavished on 'photo-sessions' for the six traitors and to trumpet news of Shinde's 'delivery'."

"The issue of the NEET paper leak is also a major concern," it said, referring to fury over the drama surrounding the May 3 single-window qualifying exam for medical courses. The exam had to be scrapped and a re-test was held June 21 after it emerged the questions had been leaked.

The leak and the re-test became major political flashpoints and have led to demands that Union Education Minister Dharemndra Pradhan resign after multiple student suicides.

"The epicentre of the leak is in Maharashtra and the individuals arrested belong to the BJP," the Saamana alleged, "Maharashtra BJP has played with the future of the youth. The opposition ought to bring the Assembly proceedings to a halt over this issue, demanding accountability."