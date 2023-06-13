"Extensive Damaging Potential": Weather Department On Cyclone Biparjoy

On Thursday, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch and Morbi districts will see the highest wind speeds.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm' but has extensive damaging potential when it makes landfall on Thursday, India Meteorological Department's Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said today.

On Thursday, Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts will see the highest wind speeds. The speed will be 125-135 kmph when the cyclone makes landfall, gusting to 145-150 kmph, said Mr Mohapatra.

"The cyclone is centered around 280 km from Dwarka. Under the influence of the outer band of the cyclone, convective clouds have already appeared in Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka. Such convective clouds were there yesterday as well and had caused very- to very-heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Saurashtra," the DG said.

Mr Mohapatra said the cyclone began intensifying rapidly from June 6 and had turned into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on June 7. "On the morning of June 11, it became an extremely severe cyclonic storm. This morning, it has weakened a little and turned into a very severe cyclonic storm," he added.

On Thursday morning, 'Biparjoy' will be near the Saurashtra-Kutch coast and its direct influence will begin. The DG said that the IMD's prediction is that it will hit Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coast around Thursday evening as a very-severe cyclonic storm between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan), near the Jakhau port.