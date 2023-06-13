Gujarat Braces For Cyclone, Evacuation In Coastal Villages Today: 10 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a high-level review meeting and was briefed about the efforts taken to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. He has directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.

PM Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke over phone last evening and enquired about the status of the cyclone. He sought to know about the state's preparedness and assured all possible help, Mr Patel said.

Authorities will today begin evacuating people from villages within 10-km from the coast in Kutch and Saurashtra districts of Gujarat, officials said. They said around 7,500 people staying in low-lying areas near the coast have already been moved to safer places.

A cyclone alert has already been issued in the two districts. "Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday," they have said.

"Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts are likely to be impacted by the cyclone with heavy rainfall and very high wind speed during June 13-15 which may go up to 150 kmph," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A dozen teams each of the national and state disaster forces have been deployed and arrangements made for shelter, food and medicines of those evacuated, said Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey. Besides, the Army and Navy are on standby and Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling off the coast.

A boy died due to drowning near Mumbai's Juhu beach yesterday while two others have been rescued. Two more boys are missing and a search is on. Mumbai witnessed rough seas yesterday with violent waves seen at several of its beaches due to the impending cyclone.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep. In accordance with international maritime law, ports are also required to hoist signals to alert vessels of impending adverse weather conditions.

The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some trains as the cyclone is expected to enter southwest Rajasthan on Friday, officials said. Last evening, flight operations in Mumbai were hit last evening due to bad weather with several flights being cancelled or delayed. The Railways has activated a disaster management room and opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning.