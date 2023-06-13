Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Gujarat Evacuates Coastal Villages, Braces For Powerful Cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy: It is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday afternoon.

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi held a review meeting yesterday.

Evacuation will continue in villages near the Gujarat coast today as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a high-level review meeting and was briefed about the efforts taken to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Weather Office's Latest Bulletin On Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy lay centered at 5:30 am about 300 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 290 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port and 480 km south of Karachi (Pakistan), the weather office said in its latest update this morning.

"It is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," the IMD said.

It has issued heavy rain warning for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat. Besides, wind warning has been issued along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts) including Gulf of Kutch.
Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, said Skymet Weather.
As Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches and is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast, evacuation efforts will pick up on Tuesday, with the government aiming to evacuate people within 10 km from the coast. Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi have started the process of shifting those living near the coastline. They said thousands of people residing in areas within 10 km from the shore will be moved to safer places from Tuesday.
As powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said. The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready, the release said on Monday.
