Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Gujarat Evacuates Coastal Villages, Braces For Powerful Cyclone

Evacuation will continue in villages near the Gujarat coast today as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a high-level review meeting and was briefed about the efforts taken to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.
Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:
Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, said Skymet Weather.
As Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches and is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast, evacuation efforts will pick up on Tuesday, with the government aiming to evacuate people within 10 km from the coast. Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi have started the process of shifting those living near the coastline. They said thousands of people residing in areas within 10 km from the shore will be moved to safer places from Tuesday.
As powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said. The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready, the release said on Monday.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Rough sea conditions and strong winds witnessed in Dwarka, as an effect of #BiparjoyCyclone. Visuals from Gomtighat in Dwarka.- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
As per IMD's latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east... pic.twitter.com/oesjASr8R0
#WATCH | Gujarat | Hundreds of trucks parked at Gandhidham due to the closure of Kandla Port in the wake of #CycloneBiparjoy. pic.twitter.com/RC17R68A6P- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
#WATCH | Maharashtra | High tide hits Worli Sea Face in Mumbai- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
As per the latest update by IMD, partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain/ thundershowers in city & suburbs expected in Mumbai today; occasional strong winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely... pic.twitter.com/c4obVpdQro