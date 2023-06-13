Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Gujarat Evacuates Coastal Villages, Braces For Powerful Cyclone

Weather Office's Latest Bulletin On Cyclone Biparjoy





Cyclone Biparjoy lay centered at 5:30 am about 300 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 290 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port and 480 km south of Karachi (Pakistan), the weather office said in its latest update this morning.





"It is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," the IMD said.





It has issued heavy rain warning for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat. Besides, wind warning has been issued along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts) including Gulf of Kutch.