Cyclone Fengal Landfall Likely Today; Schools, Colleges Shut In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal - pronounced Feinjal - will cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry with a wind speed of 70-80 km per hour, gusting to 90 kmph, this afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Several coastal areas are already witnessing a change in the weather and high tides.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.

A red alert has been issued across Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, besides Puducherry.

An orange alert is in place in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry today.

Boats, generators, motor pumps, tree-cutters and other necessary equipment have been kept ready in these districts. The NDRF and state disaster response teams have been deployed in these districts.

Warning of rough seas and strong winds, authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and move their boats and other equipment to higher grounds to prevent damage.

The storm is likely to damage telecommunication lines and lead to flooding in the low-lying areas, Dr S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai told NDTV. The impact will be more along the coastal districts, he has warned.