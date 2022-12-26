200 Meets In 56 Cities, Regional Snacks At Events: BJP's G20 Preparation

BJP leadership held a meeting today to discuss G20 outreach plans. (File)

With India assuming the presidency of the G20 for a year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons to ensure the best outreach making the global events a mega success.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation regarding the preparations for G20. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also present on this occasion at the BJP headquarters. He explained the significance of G20 for India during the meeting with BJP spokespersons and panelists.

Sources said Union Ministers Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave a presentation on how the party will play its role and participate in preparations for G20 events. Various civil society groups are also taking initiative regarding the preparations for G20.

Over 200 meetings are going to be held in 56 cities. The names of some of these cities have also been finalised. There will be three themes of G20 - digital transformation, green development and empowerment of women, youth and farmers, said sources.

"There will be cultural events and regional festivals. During these events, indigenous technology will be showcased. Further, regional snacks will be served and ODOP (One District One Product) gifts will be presented to guests during the G20 events. In these programmes and events, States will be represented. Efforts are to be made to ensure civil society engagement and public participation," said sources.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022 and has planned to host more than 200 G20-related events in more than 50 cities across the country. Conferences on cyber security, women's empowerment, sustainable society, etc. have already been held.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of chief ministers across the country, saying the G20 was a "unique opportunity to showcase India's power".

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that he wants to make the G20 Presidency a "national celebration (including the regions of India)."

