Explainer: Why Provident Fund Body Removed Aadhar As Valid Proof Of Birth Date

Aadhaar is an identity verification tool and not a proof of birth, the EPFO said (Representational)

Aadhar Card will no longer be acceptable as proof of date of birth by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The EPFO notified the major move after a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar is primarily an identity verification tool and not a proof of birth, the EPFO said in a circular.

"In this connection, a letter has been received from UIDAI (copy attached), wherein it has been stated that the use of an Aadhaar, as proof of DoB needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents. Accordingly, the Aadhaar is being removed from the list of acceptable documents for correction in date of birth as mentioned in Table-B of Annexure -1 of the JD SOP under reference," it added.

The Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has signed off on the circular.

Documents that will be considered as valid proof of date of birth by the EPFO are:

Marksheet issued by any recognised government board or university School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/School Transfer Certificate (TC)/SSC certificate with name and date of birth Certificate based on the service records PAN card Central/State Pension Payment Order Domicile certificate issued by the government Passport Government pension Medical certificate issued by the civil surgeon

Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India. The number serves as proof of identity and address across India.