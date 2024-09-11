Explained: What's The Health Insurance Scheme For Everyone Over 70

All senior citizens who are 70 years old and above, irrespective of their socio- economic status, would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY.

Senior citizens (70-plus) belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves. They do not have to share the cover with other members of the family who are below 70 years.

Senior citizens (70-plus) who are already getting benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) can keep their existing scheme, or opt for AB PMJAY.

Senior citizens (70-plus) covered by private policies or Employees' State Insurance Scheme are eligible for AB PM-JAY.