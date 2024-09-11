Explained: What's The Health Insurance Scheme For Everyone Over 70

New Delhi:
Everyone who is 70 years old and above can get the national health insurance scheme
In a move that will help 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of their income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
Here's your 5-point cheat sheet to this big story
All senior citizens who are 70 years old and above, irrespective of their socio- economic status, would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY.
Senior citizens (70-plus) belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves. They do not have to share the cover with other members of the family who are below 70 years.
Senior citizens (70-plus) who are already getting benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) can keep their existing scheme, or opt for AB PMJAY.
Senior citizens (70-plus) covered by private policies or Employees' State Insurance Scheme are eligible for AB PM-JAY.
The AB PM-JAY is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme which provides cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore people, corresponding to 12.34 crore families.