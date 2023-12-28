Explained: Railways' Push-Pull Technology In Amrit Bharat Train

Push-pull technology can contribute to better acceleration and deceleration.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Amrit Bharat train, featuring cutting-edge "push-pull" technology designed to enhance train speed and passenger comfort.

Mr Vaishnaw said, "Total new technology has been used in engines. Like Vande Bharat, an absolute locomotive cab has been installed in Amrit Bharat train also.”

Push-pull technology in trains refers to a configuration where a train can be operated from either end, eliminating the need for the locomotive to be turned around at the end of a journey. In a push-pull system, the train can travel in one direction with the locomotive pulling it, and in the other direction with the locomotive pushing from behind.

Here's how push-pull technology generally works:

Better acceleration and braking:

Push-pull technology can contribute to better acceleration and deceleration, enhancing the overall performance of the train. “This means that the vehicle accelerates quickly and also stops quickly, thereby saving time wherever there are curves and bridges on the way,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Semi-permanent Couplers:

The train is equipped with semi-permanent couplers, reducing the impact of shocks during the journey, according to Mr Vaishnaw.

Locomotive at one end:

In the traditional setup, a locomotive is placed at one end of the train, and it pulls the train in the forward direction.

Control cab at the other end:

At the opposite end of the train, there is a control cab or a control car. This car contains the necessary equipment for controlling the train and may have a driver's cabin.

Reversible operation:

When the train reaches its destination or needs to travel in the opposite direction, the roles of the locomotive and control car can be reversed. The locomotive can move to the other end, and the control car becomes the leading or "pushing" element.

Efficiency and Time-saving:

This setup eliminates the need for turning the locomotive around, saving time and resources, especially in terminus stations where the space for turning the train around might be limited.

Improved Safety:

In a push-pull setup, the driver can have visibility in both directions, which can be beneficial for safety, especially when there is a need to reverse the train.

Overall, this technology allows for more flexible train operations.