Explained: How ChatGPT Algorithm Is Used to Make Deepfakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the issue of the misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly in the creation of "deepfakes". Addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly."

He added, "I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. There are many other such videos online."

PM Modi's comment comes days after deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif surfaced online.

What are deepfake videos?

Deepfake videos involve the use of synthetic media to replace a person in an existing image or video. It typically uses generative models and advanced techniques in computer vision, often distinct from language models like ChatGPT.

How is the ChatGPT algorithm used to make deepfake videos?